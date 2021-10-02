Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $185,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

