Oppenheimer Weighs in on Clene Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of CLNN opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Clene has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

