Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MILC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

