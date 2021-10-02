Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

ETR:G1A opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

