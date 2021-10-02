adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €375.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €375.00 ($441.18) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €321.76 ($378.55).

ADS stock opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €300.82 and a 200 day moving average of €293.05. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

