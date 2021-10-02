Reviewing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Ares Management 10.54% 15.65% 2.35%

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Ares Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.86 $146.92 million N/A N/A Ares Management $1.76 billion 12.15 $152.14 million $1.86 40.02

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridge Investment Group and Ares Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Ares Management has a consensus price target of $75.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Ares Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ares Management beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Ros

