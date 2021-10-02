Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) vs. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Head to Head Contrast

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 26.72% 70.92% 25.71%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cricut and Lam Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00 Lam Research 0 8 14 0 2.64

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Lam Research has a consensus price target of $702.95, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Lam Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Cricut.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 6.19 $154.58 million N/A N/A Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.53 $3.91 billion $27.24 20.92

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Cricut.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lam Research beats Cricut on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

