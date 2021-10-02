Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345 over the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

