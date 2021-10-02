Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 4,900.0% in September

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

