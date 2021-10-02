Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 7,066.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 7,066.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEQ opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

