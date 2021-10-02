Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $568.09

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.09 ($7.42) and traded as high as GBX 744.60 ($9.73). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 743.80 ($9.72), with a volume of 2,048,607 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 742.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 568.09. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

