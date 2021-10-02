Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.80

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.80 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 71.30 ($0.93). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,120,815 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £995.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.57.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

