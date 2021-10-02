Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €108.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.00 ($129.41).

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of ENX stock opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.34. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.