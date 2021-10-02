Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.