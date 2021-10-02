Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €850.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.