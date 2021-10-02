Zacks Investment Research Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

