First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 780,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

