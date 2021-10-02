Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $146.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.