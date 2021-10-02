Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. Analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

