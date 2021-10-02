CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

CGI stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

