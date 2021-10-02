NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) vs. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Critical Contrast

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.47 $217.34 million $3.75 21.97 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

