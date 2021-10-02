$123.81 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $123.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.42 million and the highest is $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $488.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million.

Several brokerages have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $229,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

