$12.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.88 billion and the lowest is $12.10 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $47.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,174,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.