Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issued By Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $442.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

