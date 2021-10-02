Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Raised by Piper Sandler

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Professional in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Professional has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

