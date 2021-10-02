Insider Buying: IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider Charlie Rozes acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

LON:IGG opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 879.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 879.69. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

IGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

