3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Buys 12 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Julia Wilson acquired 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £145.75 ($190.42).

On Friday, July 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £154.20 ($201.46).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,281 ($16.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.97. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

