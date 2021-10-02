AGF Management’s (AGF.B) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.80.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.43 and a twelve month high of C$8.23.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.