Cascadia Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 5th

Cascadia Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CCAIU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 5th. Cascadia Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ CCAIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

