Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 259095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

