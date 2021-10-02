Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 8.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was up 8.9% during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $23.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gogo traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 51,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,295,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Gogo by 158.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

