C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $47.97, but opened at $47.00. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,016. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

