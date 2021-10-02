Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Up 9,600.0% in September

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

GLAPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $17.70 on Friday. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.