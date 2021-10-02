SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 70,050.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67. SportsTek Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

