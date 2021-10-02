Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CLR opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

