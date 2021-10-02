Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of RIDE opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

