Richard King Acquires 2,215 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King acquired 2,215 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,632.60 ($4,746.02).

Shares of OIT opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £148.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.42.

