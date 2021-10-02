Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Buys £97,440 in Stock

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann purchased 9,744,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Shares of Starcom stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Starcom plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.19 ($0.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.

Starcom Company Profile

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

