Starcom plc (LON:STAR) Insider Buys £97,440 in Stock

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann purchased 9,744,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £97,440 ($127,305.98).
Shares of Starcom stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. Starcom plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.19 ($0.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.
Starcom Company Profile
