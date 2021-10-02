Analysts Set Expectations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

