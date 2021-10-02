Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.79 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.