Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

NYSE:WAL opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

