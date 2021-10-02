Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

