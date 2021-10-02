TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

TNET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,912. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

