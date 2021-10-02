Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post $4.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $16.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.61 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $152,817,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $88.15 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of -244.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

