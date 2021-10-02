FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Buys £1,749,000 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,749 ($22.85) per share, with a total value of £1,749,000 ($2,285,079.70).

LON FA opened at GBX 16.10 ($0.21) on Friday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.54 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.63 ($0.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £29.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.09.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.