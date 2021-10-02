Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

