TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

