O-I Glass, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE OI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

