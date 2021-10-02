Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Raised by Truist Securiti

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

EQT opened at $20.62 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in EQT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

