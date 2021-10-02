MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million $7.02 million 53.12 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $666.35 million 10.29

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 236 1069 3165 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.09%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its rivals.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

